Kamala Harris to Trump: Leave grandma’s marijuana alone

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots Pause 1:40 Merced man killed in crash on Highway 59 0:43 Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy