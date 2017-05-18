Flynn rejects Senate subpoena, won't testify about Russia and Trump campaign

0:43 Livingston High students share science with first-graders Pause

0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co

1:21 Livingston first sanctuary city in Merced County

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

1:44 Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win

1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County