Here’s what Donald Trump said to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships Pause 2:41 Nate & Jeremiah By Design Exclusive Preview 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:21 Livingston first sanctuary city in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Trump, in his first international trip, delivered a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP

President Trump, in his first international trip, delivered a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP