Trump expected to withdraw from Paris climate deal

President Donald Trump was expected to announce Thursday that he would make good on a top campaign promise to withdraw from the so-called Paris climate agreement, a global pact supported by 190 nations to combat global warming.
Trump was to announce his long-awaited decision from the Rose Garden, just days after returning from Europe, where leaders pressed him on climate change and the environment.
The White House sent lawmakers on Capitol Hill talking points before his speech, saying: “The Accord was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation. It frontloads costs on the American people to the detriment of our economy and job growth while extracting meaningless commitments from the world’s top global emitters, like China. The U.S. is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers.”
The Paris pact obligates the U.S. to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025, compared to 2005 levels. The aim of the pact is to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, a level that scientists say could cause irreversible, catastrophic impacts.
Conservative groups immediately cheered the reported decision while environmentalists said Trump was risking the Earth’s future.
“This decision shows a stunning disregard for the well-being of people and the planet,” said Andrew Steer, president & CEO of the World Resources Institute. “President Trump will now have to answer for walking away from one of the most hard-fought and popular global achievements in recent memory.”
