Democrats target Paul Ryan, 11 other GOP lawmakers

A coalition of well-heeled Democratic groups is launching a grassroots-oriented effort targeting a dozen House Republican incumbents, as party operatives prepare for a midterm election cycle they increasingly think will yield big gains for Democrats.
The campaign will even go after House GOP Speaker Paul Ryan, organizing protests and rallies in his and other Republican-held districts as Democrats try to use the GOP’s support of the American Health Care Act against it.
In all, twelve House Republicans are part of the effort’s initial wave — all of whom voted for the AHCA. The list also includes Reps. Martha McSally of Arizona, Brian Mast, and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Bruce Poliquin of Maine, Jack Bergman, Tim Walberg, Mike Bishop, David Trott, and Fred Upton of Michigan, and Sean Duffy, and Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.
Officials with the coalition say the effort is designed to take advantage of the wave of grassroots energy in the Democratic Party, leveraging it to bring pressure on House GOP lawmakers even in districts that appear safely Republican.
"Across the country, we’re seeing a groundswell of grassroots energy as people stand up to make their voices heard, and House Majority PAC will do its part to assist and amplify these voices," said Charlie Kelly, executive director of House Majority PAC, the group leading the campaign. "Where Republicans refuse to honestly explain their actions, we’ll make sure voters know the truth. Where Republicans refuse to listen to their own constituents, we’ll help make sure their constituents’ voices are heard."
In addition to House Majority PAC — a Super PAC aligned with House Democrats — the effort will be joined by Priorities USA, America Votes Action Fund, and American Bridge. Each is an outside group that works in concert with the Democratic Party.
"This is the summer of accountability," said Greg Speed, president of America Votes. "It is time to expose the real-world consequences of these Members’ votes to put Washington special interests ahead of the priorities of their constituents back home. This campaign will ensure constituents know the facts about the disastrous GOP healthcare bill and can hold their representatives accountable for its devastating impact upon local families’ health care."
House Majority PAC has also set up a website, where people can sign up to receive alerts about grassroots action against their local GOP lawmaker.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
