Trump's biggest obstacle in getting things done: Trump

Trump says he is ‘100 percent’ willing to testify under oath President Trump responded to questions surrounding James Comey’s testimony during a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on June 9. Trump called Comey a “leaker” and said that he is willing to testify under oath. President Trump responded to questions surrounding James Comey’s testimony during a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on June 9. Trump called Comey a “leaker” and said that he is willing to testify under oath. The White House

