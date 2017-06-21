Scalise is now in ‘fair’ condition after shooting at congressional baseball practice

More Videos 1:00 Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall Pause 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:29 Pursuit in Merced 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:22 UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'That sounds like a gun': Sen. Flake describes shooting at congressional baseball practice Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful

