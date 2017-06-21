Scalise is now in ‘fair’ condition after shooting at congressional baseball practice

More Videos

Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall 1:00

Man confronts police outside Atwater City Hall

Pause
Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Pursuit in Merced 0:29

Pursuit in Merced

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:22

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

  • 'That sounds like a gun': Sen. Flake describes shooting at congressional baseball practice

    Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful

Politics & Government

Scalise is now in ‘fair’ condition after shooting at congressional baseball practice

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

June 21, 2017 9:13 AM

The condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was listed as “fair” Wednesday at noon, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The update came on the heels of a FBI press conference given that morning, which gave further details on the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice last week. Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people injured in the altercation, and the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, died in the incident.

Scalise has been listed in either critical or serious condition in every other release by the hospital, the latest of which was sent on Saturday. He has required several surgeries for a reported gunshot wound to the hip.

Others injured in the shooting include two Capitol Police officers, Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and Zach Barth, a legislative correspondent for Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

FBI officials said Hodgkinson acted alone and had checked if it were Republicans or Democrats practicing at the field in Alexandria, Virginia prior to shooting. He had volunteered on the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and frequently spoke out against Republican policies in both social media posts and letters to his hometown paper. FBI officials said none of Hodgkinson’s posts pertaining to Republicans could be considered threats.

The update Wednesday also said Scalise is “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video