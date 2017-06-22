News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Alert
92°
Full Menu
Alert
92°
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Newsletters
Buy Photo
FAQ
News
All News
Local News
Business
Crime
Education
UC Merced
California News
Nation/World
Communities
Atwater
Chowchilla
Livingston
Los Banos
Mariposa & Yosemite
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
High School Athletes
High School Football
Merced College
UC Merced
Outdoors
NFL
NBA
MLB
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
Agriculture
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Family
Blogs & Columnists
Brigitte Bowers
Debbie Croft
Sarah Lim
Old Trainer
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrations
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Opinion
All Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituaries
Local Deals
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Special Sections
See Legal Notices
Politics & Government
June 22, 2017 9:16 AM
Text of health care bill draft from U.S. Senate
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Senate Health Care (PDF)
Senate Health Care (Text)
Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.
Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
7 months ago
Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots
0:51
7 months ago
Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots
4:58
7 months ago
University of California, Merced students gather to protest President-elect Donald Trump
0:45
7 months ago
University of California, Merced students march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump
View More Video
Politics & Government
Trump doesn’t have tapes of Comey, he tweets
No tapes: Trump says he didn't record meetings with Comey
Senate health bill could leave millions uninsured, increase costs for sick, seniors
'Pizzagate' gunman in DC sentenced to 4 years in prison
The Latest: Merkel wants maximum guarantees for EU citizens
Politics & Government
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
e-Edition
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Mobile
Tablet
Advertising
Advertising Information
Place Obituary, Celebration
Place Classified, Legal
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments