This former Republican congressman from Kentucky won’t be voting for Trump

Former Rep. Geoff Davis of Kentucky was one of 30 Republicans who signed a letter circulated Thursday condemning the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump.
The letter said Trump made “a mockery of the principles and values we cherished and which we sought to represent in Congress.” It said that though the 30 former members would differ on how they cast their ballots next month, none would be voting for Trump.
Davis was first elected in 2004 to represent northern Kentucky and resigned from Congress in 2012. He later started a lobbying firm, Republic Consulting, with Hunter Bates, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Trump “has proven himself manifestly unqualified to be president,” the former lawmakers wrote in the letter, circulated by former Republican Reps. Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma and Tom Coleman of Missouri.
His public statements are peppered with lies. Every day brings a fresh revelation that highlights the unacceptable danger in electing him to lead our nation. 30 former Republican members of Congress on Donald Trump
The former lawmakers ticked off a litany of Trump’s transgressions, from his insults to women, veterans and the disabled, his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the country, his criticism of a Mexican-American judge’s impartiality and his praise of Vladimir Putin.
“His public statements are peppered with lies,” they wrote. “Every day brings a fresh revelation that highlights the unacceptable danger in electing him to lead our nation.”
Four of Kentucky’s Republican House members have stated that they would support Trump, including Rep. Thomas Massie, who was elected to Davis’s old seat in 2012.
Trump also has the backing of Kentucky’s senators, McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.
In their letter, Davis and the other former members asked Republicans to put their country first on Election Day.
“We urge our fellow Republicans not to vote for this man whose disgraceful candidacy is indefensible,” they wrote. “This is no longer about our party; it’s now about America.”
