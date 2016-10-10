Merced viewers say debate gave little of substance

Ryan Mirza was walking downtown Merced, headed to a fraternity meeting Sunday evening, when he noticed TVs in The Cue Spot Billiards pool hall had on the second 2016 presidential debate as well as Sunday Night Football.
While Mirza has two New York Giants receivers on his fantasy football team, it was the debate that drew his interest.
“My dad was Pakistani,” Mirza said. “If he was told he couldn’t be here because he was from a Muslim country, I wouldn’t be here.”
Mirza was among many residents who ventured downtown Sunday evening to watch the town-hall-style debate between candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
While Mirza already has decided to vote for Clinton, he said he watched to see how the two candidates addressed each other. Similarly, other viewers said they hoped to see the candidates address specific issues important to them, including a lewd 2005 audio recording of Trump describing an attempt to seduce a married woman, and a document dump that revealed statements Clinton made during private, paid speeches to Wall Street executives.
The Regal Hollywood Merced 13 cinemas held a free viewing of the debate, offering a free drink with a purchase of popcorn. Some businesses open Sunday evening also showed the debate, including The Cue Spot and J&R Tacos, which also aired the debate on a loudspeaker outside.
Only 13 people showed up for the free viewing at Regal, according to theater officials. But those attending said they hoped to hear more substantive discussion about the issues, rather than the attacks on both sides.
For Mark Chalico, key issues include social justice and climate change.
“In most cases, the expectation is both sides are pretty open to discussing the issues,” Chalico said. “But this year, both candidates are acting like babies. It’s going to take adulting (by the moderators) to pay attention to the topics.”
Merced resident Gaby Trujillo said she didn’t have much confidence in a change in rhetoric toward the issues.
“There are a lot of topics that are important for us,” Trujillo said. “But unfortunately, they’re probably not going to talk about it.”
That turned out to be the case for those watching downtown.
While Trump continued to describe the video as “locker room talk” during the debate, he issued an apology for the words he used in the video.
Clinton hit him on the video, also bringing up his comments against a former Miss Universe, the Muslim parents of slain American soldier Army Capt. Humayun Khan, and others.
Trump brought accusers of Clinton and her husband, Bill Clinton, to the debate, slamming the former president’s actions as worse than the 2005 video.
Clinton ignored those attacks and kept pushing back on Trump’s comments toward minorities and women.
While questions were being asked at the town-hall-style debate about the Syrian conflict, energy sources and the economy, the candidates’ answers often devolved into attacks against each other, Merced viewers said.
“I did notice the topic of climate change barely came into the discussion,” Chalico said after the debate. “I thought it gave an opportunity to hear out what candidates both had to say. But I didn’t get much.”
A couple of blocks away, the Merced County Democratic Central Committee had a viewing party at their downtown headquarters.
About 25 people watched the debate while cheering Clinton and jeering Trump.
“We were hoping it doesn’t get dragged into the sewer,” said Rich Gipson, chairman of the committee. “But I think they got the issues of the last 48 hours out of the way quickly.”
Gipson said he felt Clinton showed she had a deeper understanding of the issues.
Sam Palmer, vice chairman of the Merced County Republican Central Committee, said Trump showed he had a stronger personality, adding that Trump simply was responding to a “snarky” Clinton.
“The personal attacks from both sides are kind of unfortunate in this day and age,” Palmer said. “I think Donald Trump is a forceful personality. ... I think throughout the majority of the debate, he has an extremely strong sense of self.”
But to viewers, the presidential race’s negative tones gave the debate a certain degree of entertainment as well.
“It’s even funnier and more entertaining than I’ve ever seen,” Chalico said. “It does help to have popcorn.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments