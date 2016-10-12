Elections 2016

October 12, 2016 4:45 PM

Some Trump backers call to #repealthe19th as women desert candidate

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

The 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, gave American woman the hard-earned right to vote.

Now with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump trailing women badly in pre-election polls, some of his backers on social media have started to use the hashtag #repealthe19th.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com tweeted an image of the electoral map, based on current polling, if only men could vote. It shows a Trump landslide over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Silver also tweeted a women-only electoral college, which shows a huge Clinton victory.

After Silver’s tweets, some Trump backers began pushing #repealthe19th.

As with most things on Twitter, it’s hard to tell where the reality ends and the snark begins.

And while it’s uncertain how many Trump supporters actually picked up on #repealthe19th — plenty of fans of women’s suffrage jumped on the hashtag to express their concern and outrage at the very idea.

