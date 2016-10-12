Some Trump backers call to #repealthe19th as women desert candidate

The 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, gave American woman the hard-earned right to vote.
Now with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump trailing women badly in pre-election polls, some of his backers on social media have started to use the hashtag #repealthe19th.
Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.com tweeted an image of the electoral map, based on current polling, if only men could vote. It shows a Trump landslide over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Silver also tweeted a women-only electoral college, which shows a huge Clinton victory.
And here's if just dudes voted. pic.twitter.com/HjqJzIVwc4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016
After Silver’s tweets, some Trump backers began pushing #repealthe19th.
I would be willing to give up my right to vote to make this happen #repealthe19th https://t.co/vndQu9dKFP— CT Christian 4 Trump (@TracyOgrodnik) October 12, 2016
It really should be END WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE. Sounds so much better.— Fox News Fan (@FNC_Ladies_Rule) October 12, 2016
And most don't know what Suffrage means =)) https://t.co/AukrL1jzuy
As with most things on Twitter, it’s hard to tell where the reality ends and the snark begins.
I can't decide if #repealthe19th is a joke or if it's serious, but Trump supporters should know that it isn't a joke making them look good.— Tara Klein (@tarasharee3) October 12, 2016
And while it’s uncertain how many Trump supporters actually picked up on #repealthe19th — plenty of fans of women’s suffrage jumped on the hashtag to express their concern and outrage at the very idea.
#repealthe19th say what? There are times I am so ashamed of my country. Grow up boys.— Sheila (@Sheila9197) October 12, 2016
