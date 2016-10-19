Trump says he will keep nation ‘in suspense’ on accepting election results

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shocked political pundits by refusing to say he would accept the results of the upcoming election no matter the result.
Instead, Trump said he would keep “you in suspense” while he considered whether to accept the results.
“I’ll keep you in suspense”: Trump declines to say whether he would concede to Clinton if he loses. #debatenight https://t.co/5pky1ldi1H— CNN (@CNN) October 20, 2016
That line split sharply from earlier comments from Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who said the Trump campaign would accept the results of the election, even if they lose.
Trump, in contrast, said he would “look at it at the time,” referring to the election results. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, in response, said; “That’s horrifying.”
Trump also took the opportunity to raise his allegations that the election is rigged against him, though he has not provided any evidence to support that claim.
The full transcript of the exchange is below:
MODERATOR CHRIS WALLACE: Sir, there is a tradition in this country, in fact one of the primes of this country is the peaceful transition of power. And that no matter how hard fought a campaign is, that at the end of the campaign, that the loser concedes to the winner. Not saying that you're necessarily going to be the loser or the winner. But that the loser concedes to the winner, and that the country comes together in part for the good of the country. Are you saying you're not prepared now to commit to that principle?
TRUMP: What I'm saying is I'll tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense, okay?
CLINTON: Let me respond to that, because that's horrifying.
Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him.
