1 Kansas ZIP code is source of millions in campaign cash. The donors are named Koch.

A single Kansas ZIP code – 67201 – is the source of more than $7.6 million in contributions to federal candidates and political action committees this year.
That would place it among the top postal codes in the nation for campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission filings sorted by the Center for Responsive Politics.
$7.6 million Campaign contributions from Kansas ZIP code 67201
Except the Wichita ZIP code, in reality, is the post office box of a single company, Koch Industries.
Charles G. Koch, the chairman and CEO of Koch, alone contributed $6 million from that ZIP code to Freedom Partners Action Fund, a super PAC that is buying ads opposing Democratic Senate candidates in swing states. Koch’s family members, including his son, Chase, account for almost all of the rest.
$6 million Contributions by Koch Industries CEO Charles G. Koch
Were it a geographical area, 67201 would rank alongside affluent ZIP codes in Miami, Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia; or Menlo Park, California; McLean, Virginia; Silver Spring, Maryland; and Greenwich, Connecticut.
The contributions from Charles Koch alone make Wichita the top city in Kansas for political donations this year. Koch and other donors in surrounding Sedgwick County have contributed more than $11.6 million. Of that amount, 11 percent went to Democrats and 87 percent went to Republicans.
$13.3 million Total Kansas contributions of $200 or more from individuals
Six ZIP codes in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, have contributed more than $3.1 million, about half of Johnson County’s $6.2 million total. Of that, 39 percent went to Democrats and 56 percent went to Republicans.
Individual Kansas donors have given more than $13.3 million in campaign contributions of $200 or more this year to candidates and political parties. Of the statewide total, 28 percent went to Democrats and 69 percent went to Republicans.
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
Comments