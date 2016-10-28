Denham v. Eggman congressional race has become a big-time money magnet

Serious money is coming into, and out of, the closely watched San Joaquin Valley congressional race pitting Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, against Democratic challenger Michael Eggman, the latest disclosure statements show.
Denham reported net contributions of $110,442 in just the period from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19, records posted Thursday show. The reporting period was before the appearance of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who showed up at Denham’s campaign headquarters Thursday.
$1,226,742.08 Rep. Jeff Denham’s campaign cash on hand as of Oct. 19
Fifty-five percent of the money Denham has raised since Oct. 1 came from political action committees.
Eggman, making his second run against Denham in the district spanning Stanislaus County and part of San Joaquin County, reported raising $186,742 during the same period. Challengers relish it anytime they can outraise an incumbent.
About 12 percent of the money came from PACs, which as a general rule favor incumbents.
Denham, though, maintains a strong advantage in the crucial cash-on-hand category, which will fuel the final days of the campaign. He reported having $1.2 million in his campaign treasury, compared with Eggman’s $186,913.
Underscoring the last-minute spending bustle, Denham’s cash-on-hand total on Sept. 30 was nearly $2.4 million, showing he’s spent more than $1.2 million in a little over three weeks.
Eggman reported spending about half a million dollars during the same period.
By contrast, Emilio J. Huerta of Bakersfield, the Democrat challenging Rep. David Valadao, R-Tulare, has reported spending less than $75,000 this month.
Valadao has said he does not support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, while Denham has continued to support Trump.
Denham’s most recent major contributors include Stockton developer Alex Spanos, four non-California Indian tribes and several of his House of Representatives GOP colleagues who don’t face competitive races of their own.
Eggman’s recent contributors include state Sen. Mark Leno of San Francisco, the Service Employees International Union and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose.
