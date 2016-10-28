Hillary Clinton catches a break on the improving economy

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical Pause

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

0:51 Help firefighters raise money for MDA

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High

1:37 3-year-old's body recovered from canal

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena