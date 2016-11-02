Sen. McCaskill says most Republican senators will secretly vote for Clinton

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said in a radio interview on Wednesday that most of her Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate will vote secretly for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
McCaskill said conversations she’s had with her fellow senators have led her to believe that in the privacy of the voting booth, “a great number of them will not be voting for Donald Trump,” their party’s presidential nominee.
“I’m basing this on things that some of my colleagues have said to me,” McCaskill said to host McGraw Milhaven on Missouri's KTRS.
“I believe a majority of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate are not going to vote for Donald Trump because they know that they can work with Hillary Clinton and get some things done,” she said.
A surprised Milhaven asked her to clarify.
“You’re saying privately they’ll vote for her but publicly they’ll support him?” he said.
“Correct,” McCaskill replied.
McCaskill has been campaigning for Clinton and serves as a media surrogate for her.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments