Trump is more likely to win the election than the Cubs were to win the World Series, says 538

2:02 Jessica Pinasco on BC volleyball's trip to the semifinals Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

3:22 John Pedozo, Merced County District 1 incumbent

3:37 Rodrigo Espinoza, Merced County District 1 candidate

2:08 Buhach's Gwynne McBride on the team's playoff win

2:22 Cameron Gray talks about Buhach Colony's playoff win over Los Banos