New president’s slim mandate is likely to evaporate fast

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

4:28 Shawn and Sean Show: Taking a look at the high school football playoff brackets

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical