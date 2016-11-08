Denham leads Eggman for Modesto-area House seat

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, led Democrat Michael Eggman in early returns Tuesday in the 10th Congressional District.
Denham had 33,103 votes, or 52.6 percent, with 41.4 percent of the precincts counted in Stanislaus County. Eggman had 29,858 votes, or 47.4 percent. This district also takes in southern San Joaquin County, where Denham had 12,832 votes to 12,629 for Eggman with 27.2 percent of precincts reporting.
Denham is seeking a fourth two-year term in the 10th. Eggman, who lost to the incumbent in 2014, built much of his campaign on Denham’s support for billionaire Donald Trump for president.
Comments