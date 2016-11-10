Grubhub CEO says employees who agree with Trump’s rhetoric should resign

The CEO of Grubhub, a food delivery service, sent an email to more than 1,000 employees Wednesday, sharply criticizing President-elect Donald Trump and concluding by saying that if any worker agreed with Trump’s rhetoric, they should resign, according to BuzzFeed News.
Matt Maloney has been an active supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton and fierce critic of Trump throughout the presidential campaign. After Trump’s surprising win Tuesday, Maloney said in his email (included below) he was, like many Clinton voters, still struggling to come to terms with the fact that the highly controversial Republican would be the next president.
However, he pledged to his employees that while “demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump,” it would have no place at Grubhub. He also said that the company strives to foster an environment of inclusion and that he rejects the “nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics” of Trump.
With reports pouring in from across the country of women and minorities suffering harassment and verbal and physical assault from Trump supporters, Maloney also promised to “fight for [the] dignity” of any employee who feels scared or threatened.
But the paragraph of the email which has drawn the most scrutiny and criticism came at the very end, as Maloney wrote that if any employees disagreed with him, “then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.”
Trump supporters have attacked Maloney’s statement as a violation of federal labor laws that prohibit discrimination based on political affiliation. However, Maloney has defended his statement in a blog post, saying that he “did not ask anyone to resign if they voted for Trump.” Instead, he said he was merely reinforcing the company’s support for laws that protect people from discrimination based on gender or race.
“I deeply respect the right of all citizens to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Maloney wrote. “In fact, I offered extra flexibility on Tuesday and encouraged all our employees to go vote. There is a place for all points of view at Grubhub. We value diverse perspectives and believe those perspectives help to create a better product and a better workplace culture.”
Maloney also told Fox News that he did not regret the email and that “almost 20 percent” of his employees have thanked him for sending the note.
Grubhub is a publicly traded company with a market cap of more than $3 billion, according to Yahoo.
The full transcripts of Maloney’s email and blog post are below.
Email:
SUBJECT: So... that happened... what's next?
I'm still trying to reconcile my own worldview with the overwhelming message that was delivered last night. Clearly there are a lot of people angry and scared as the antithesis of every modern presidential candidate won and will be our next president.
While demeaning, insulting and ridiculing minorities, immigrants and the physically/mentally disabled worked for Mr. Trump, I want to be clear that this behavior - and these views, have no place at Grubhub. Had he worked here, many of his comments would have resulted in his immediate termination.
We have worked for years cultivating a culture of support and inclusiveness. I firmly believe that we must bring together different perspectives to continue innovating - including all genders, races, ethnicities and sexual, cultural or ideological preferences. We are better, faster and stronger together.
Further I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.
If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.I want to repeat what Hillary said this morning, that the new administration deserves our open minds and a chance to lead, but never stop believing that the fight for what's right is worth it.
Stay strong, Matt
Blog post:
This year’s presidential election was undoubtedly divisive and left many of our employees feeling concerned. In response, I wrote a company-wide email that was intended to advocate for inclusion and tolerance -- regardless of political affiliation -- during this time of transition for our country.
Some of the statements in my email (please see full text below) have been misconstrued. I want to clarify that I did not ask for anyone to resign if they voted for Trump. I would never make such a demand. To the contrary, the message of the email is that we do not tolerate discriminatory activity or hateful commentary in the workplace, and that we will stand up for our employees.
Grubhub welcomes and accepts employees with all political beliefs, no matter who they voted for in this or any election. We do not discriminate on the basis of someone's principles, or political or other beliefs.
I deeply respect the right of all citizens to vote for the candidate of their choice. In fact, I offered extra flexibility on Tuesday and encouraged all our employees to go vote. There is a place for all points of view at Grubhub. We value diverse perspectives and believe those perspectives help to create a better product and a better workplace culture.
Grubhub’s leadership team has worked for years to create a culture of support and inclusiveness. I firmly believe that we must bring together different perspectives to continue innovating. We are better, faster and stronger together, and so is America.
