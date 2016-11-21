Rick Perry meets with Donald Trump over possible Cabinet position

Rick Perry’s tango with the Trump administration is lasting longer than his appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”
The former two-time presidential candidate and Texas governor met with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the Trump Tower on Monday, but he still hasn’t been offered a Cabinet position.
Perry did not address reporters after arriving at Trump Tower just after 11 a.m. or after departing at 12:30 p.m.
He is reportedly under consideration for Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Energy, the latter a position he once wanted to disband while running for president.
During a presidential debate in 2011, Perry forgot to name the Department of Energy as one of three federal agencies he would eliminate as president.
“It’s three agencies of government when I get there that are gone: commerce, education, and the uh ... what’s the third one, there? Let’s see... The third one. I can’t,” Perry said, adding “Oops.”
“I think Perry is an absolutely logical appointee,” said Jim Riddlesperger, a Texas Christian University professor and Texas politics expert in an earlier interview. “He’s the longest-serving governor in Texas history and has a lot of experience in agriculture policy.”
Riddlesperger said Perry would be well positioned to pass the Senate’s confirmation process because his public and private life has been scrutinized while running for president and governor.
Perry is one of a number of Texans who might wind up with a Cabinet position under President-elect Trump.
Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller, Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Dallas and Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin are all under consideration for Cabinet positions.
Trump also met with progressive Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on Monday. Gabbard was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders and is vocally opposed to trade deals.
