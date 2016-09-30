More money is flowing into Merced races

One Merced mayoral candidate’s campaign contributions continue to dwarf those of his competitors.
Councilman Mike Murphy has gathered $74,074 from June 2015 through the latest reporting period. Documentation for the campaign cash was due Thursday.
Murphy, who practices business law in town and has been on the council for a single term, picked up $13,739 in the last three months, according to records. His largest donations since July 1 came from the Merced Hotel-Motel Association ($2,000) and Bear Creek Properties ($1,893), records show.
The next highest earner was two-term Councilman Josh Pedrozo, a history teacher, with $33,186 through the last reporting period, according to records. He did outpace Murphy in the last three months by bringing in $17,624, records show.
Northern California Carpenter’s Regional Council has contributed $2,393 to Pedrozo, while Lyons Investment of Modesto donated $2,000.
Candidate Necola Adams has raised $5,288 to date, according to records. The Cookie Lady’s Bakery and Cafe caterer brought in $3,122 of her total in the last three months, records show.
Adams’ donations have come from individuals who contributed a few hundred dollars or less, including a contribution from Jill McLeod, a nurse who is running for City Council District 3.
Noah Lor, a third councilman running for mayor, has collected $450 in contributions, according to filing documents. Lor, who has been on the council for two terms, ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2013 to unseat Stan Thurston as mayor.
All of his donations have come in since July.
In the City Council races, half of the four District 1 candidates filed contributions while the others said they do not intend to receive or spend more than $2,000 in the year, which means they are not required to file paperwork.
Sonia Fernanda Alshami, who works in logistics at her business, Lino’s and Sons Trucking, has picked up $4,648 in donations, which is the most in the district. All but $500 came in during the last three months, according to records.
District 1 candidate Lakisha Jenkins has garnered $625, all of which came in since July 1, records show.
Weaver Middle School teacher Anthony Martinez and salesman Jesse Ornelas do not intend to exceed they $2,000 threshold, according to records.
The downtown District 3 has four hopefuls. Nurse Jill McLeod has raised the most in the district ($7,593), followed by UC Merced professor Chris Ramirez ($1,545) and Horizons Unlimited Health Care Chief Financial Officer Daniel Kazakos ($1,200), according to records.
District 3 candidate Monica K. Villa, a homeless advocate, does not intend to exceed the $2,000 threshold, records show.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serrato, who is running for District 5, has received $10,849 in campaign contributions, all of which came in since July 1, records show.
Daniel Sabzehzar, a District 5 candidate and UC Merced senior, has collected $3,761, records show.
