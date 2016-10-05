Arrested candidate appears in court

A City Council candidate who was arrested Tuesday on more than a dozen allegations, including tax code violations, appeared in Merced County Superior Court on Wednesday to face separate charges.
Lakisha Jenkins, 39, candidate for council District 1, appeared briefly before Judge Paul C. Lo. The hearing was continued until Oct. 18 because her attorney could not make Wednesday’s hearing.
Jenkins declined to speak with the Sun-Star outside of the courtroom, and said she would not provide a contact number for her attorney. “I have nothing to say,” she said.
Jenkins was charged in June with two misdemeanors: failing to care for animals and not having a business license, according to Merced County Jail records.
Lo said Jenkins has failed to appear at least once before for a hearing on the allegations.
Jenkins was arrested Tuesday for a felony warrant from Stanislaus County involving at least 17 criminal allegations, including possession of more than one pound of marijuana for sale, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrant had been issued by the Turlock Police Department, sheriff’s Lt. Steve Sziraki said. Jenkins formerly operated a medical marijuana dispensary in the Stanislaus County community of Oakdale.
Officers with the Merced Police Department arrested Jenkins on Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near Bob Hart Square, police said. She was released from custody shortly before 10 p.m.
The CEO of Kiona Foundation, Jenkins has been a long-time proponent of medical marijuana use. Her foundation specializes in treatment of cancer patients.
This story will be updated.
