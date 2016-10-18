Merced candidate pleads not guilty

A Merced City Council candidate arrested this month pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three misdemeanor allegations of illegally running a commercial cannabis business in Merced.
Lakisha Jenkins, 39, entered her plea through attorney Patrick L. Fortune in Merced County Superior Court. She also faces more than a dozen other allegations, including tax code violations and a misdemeanor charge of failing to care for an animal.
“We’re working with the city attorney and district attorney’s office to get this resolved,” Fortune told the Sun-Star.
Jenkins, a candidate for Merced’s City Council District 1, remains on the November ballot, according to the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office. If she were to be convicted of a felony, however, she would be disqualified from office in Merced, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
District 1 opponents include Sonia Fernanda Alshami, Anthony Martinez and Jesse Ornelas.
Jenkins, CEO of Kiona Foundation, has been a longtime proponent of medical marijuana use. Her foundation specializes in treatment for cancer patients.
The foundation has operated out of the Jenasis Medical Group building in the 800 block of West Main Street since at least April. David Flores, the landlord for the building, said he received a cease-and-desist letter from the Merced city attorney’s office earlier this month.
