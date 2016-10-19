Youth to grill Merced mayoral hopefuls

Young people will get to ask the questions of Merced’s four mayoral candidates during a forum on Thursday.
Hosted by youth leaders involved with Building Healthy Communities of Merced and the Merced Organizing Project, the forum is 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Yosemite High School library, 1900 G St., Merced.
About a third of Merced residents are younger than 18, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. Merced’s college-aged population is also expected to grow as UC Merced looks to increase its enrollment to 10,000 students by 2020.
The question topics for the forum are set to cover investment in youth, safe and clean parks and youth recreation, access to healthy food and neighborhood safety, according to organizers.
The youth-heavy forum will highlight the interest of young people and their willingness to participate in local and civic government, organizers said.
All four mayoral candidates have confirmed they plan to participate, according to organizers.
Merced’s candidates are Necola Adams, a business owner; Noah Lor, a councilman and county employee; Mike Murphy, a councilman and attorney; and Josh Pedrozo, a councilman and teacher.
In recent years, particularly during budget review season, advocates for young people have approached Merced’s mayor and council and asked for more funding for youth recreation and job-training programs.
The forum is an opportunity for youth and young voters to learn about the candidates’ priorities, their ideas about issues that are important to youth and how they plan to hear from young people if elected, according to a news release.
