It’s time: Merced County voters head to polls

Voters in Merced County gathered at schools, churches and community centers Tuesday to cast their ballots, capping a campaign that many said they were glad to see ending.
A record number of county residents were registered to vote, according to Barbara Levey, Merced County’s registrar of voters. The more than 99,220 registered voters was about 330 more than were registered for the last presidential election in 2012, she said.
Poll volunteers who helped open voting stations at 7 a.m. were prepared for a long day. The 56 precincts around the county will be open until 8 p.m.
Jorge Govea, a volunteer at the polling booths at Margaret Sheehy Elementary in South Merced said that, as of 9:30 a.m., turnout was up 40 percent compared to the last presidential election.
“We never have this many people,” said Govea, who has volunteered at the precinct since 2008. “Compared to the 2012 election, this is way higher.”
The hotly contested presidential race was drawing a lot of attention, according to Govea and voters who spoke with the Sun-Star.
The presidential vote and the choice of a new mayor for Merced were the two most important races for Renee Parker, who was among the steady flow of citizens casting ballots at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church hall.
Casting her vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and mayoral candidate Necola Adams, the 55-year-old Parker said that, in choosing candidates, she was looking for “something that represented me.”
Speaking of Adams, Parker said: “I think she’s someone I can identify with personally and she’s going to do things for everyone.”
At the Sheey polling station, Gilbert Mendez said his mayoral vote went to Mike Murphy, whom he described as a “family man” who will “well-represent” the community.
Merced resident Christina Soliz, 66, said the issues most important to her were education and criminal justice. Soliz said she voted for Proposition 62, which would repeal the state’s death penalty. She also said she supports efforts to help local youth stay away from crime.
“We need more programs for preteens to keep them busy, and more community involvement,” she said.
Soliz declined to name whom she voted for, saying “it’s better kept to yourself.”
In any case, she said, “I’m glad that it’s over and it will all be decided tonight.”
Mendez, who declined to name his presidential choice, also said he was happy to see election day come.
“I’m glad it’s going to be over,” he said. “I don’t like either candidate, but we have to do what we have to do.”
The first unofficial election results are scheduled to be released at 8 p.m. at the Merced election website.
Voter turnout in 2012, the last presidential election, was about 64 percent for Merced County, records show. Levey said the high interest in this year’s campaign was likely to lead to long lines.
“I do think we will have a large turnout, and our voters aren’t used to it,” Levey said. “We just need to remind people to be patient.”
This year, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans, 44,662 to nearly 29,400. More than 20,700 registered without a party preference.
Republican registration has fallen since 2012, when 33,068 people were registered to the party, California secretary of state numbers show. Democrat and no party preference numbers increased by about 2,000 each.
Voters who received a mail-in ballot can drop it off in the signed envelope Tuesday. Those wanting to vote at the polls must surrender both pages of their mail-in ballot and the envelope, Levey said. Voters who don’t have them but would like to vote can fill out a provisional ballot.
Three central satellite voting stations will accept ballots from voters countywide: UC Merced; the County Administration Building on M Street in Merced; and the Los Banos Community Center on Seventh Street.
This story will be updated
Brianna Calix contributed to this report.
