Merced races shaping up; nothing final yet

The Merced mayoral and council races remained too close to call at the Sun-Star’s deadline, though several candidates held commanding leads.
With a 41.6 percent of the vote, Councilman Mike Murphy led the mayor’s race, as of deadlinem the other three hopefuls: small-business owner Necola Adams, and fellow Councilmen Noah Lor and Josh Pedrozo.
In second place was Pedrozo with 25.7 percent, followed by Adams at 15.5 percent and Lor at 16.9 percent. This year also marks the first that Merced elected three council members by district.
Murphy, a 37-year-old business attorney, said he went into the night with confidence, adding he had a “phenomenal” election team. He’s served a single term on the City Council.
“Everything is trending the right way,” he said Tuesday. “We’re certainly watching the results as they come in. ... We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Murphy raised $74,074 from June 2015 through the latest reporting period, dwarfing his competitors.
Pedrozo, who teaches history at Merced High, was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Regardless of how the votes shake out, Pedrozo remains on the council through 2018. Even if he loses the mayor’s race, his council seat isn’t up for another two years.
Pedrozo is the son of John Pedrozo, the outgoing Merced County District 1 supervisor.
Perhaps better known as the “Cookie Lady,” Adams is making her first run at elected office. The 53-year-old owns catering business The Cookie Lady’s Bakery & Cafe in Merced.
Lor, 52, who works for Merced County, has served two terms on the council.
District 1, which is in the southeastern part of town, was leaning toward Anthony Martinez with 42.4 percent at deadline, followed by Sonia Fernanda Alshami (25.9 percent), Jesse Ornelas (16.4 percent) and Lakisha Jenkins (15 percent).
Martinez, a junior high teacher, said he would wait to see the final numbers before declaring victory. “It doesn’t look like it’s anywhere close to being official,” he said Tuesday. “I’m still holding my breath. ... I can say I’m happy where things are.”
Downtown District 3 is being led by Jill McLeod, who had 42.8 percent of the vote, followed by Chris Ramirez (27.5 percent), Daniel R. Kazakos (16.5 percent) and Monica K. Villa (13.1 percent).
McLeod was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Matt Serratto led the District 5 race with 54.8 percent at deadline, compared to Daniel Sabzehzar’s 26.6 percent. Serratto said he felt confident going into the night and was pleased with early numbers, though the race was too early to call.
“So, I’m (doing) even better than I hoped,” he said.
