60 California leaders discuss the future of our state

Welcome to election week.
As you know, the California primary is just a day away. And the November election is just around the corner.
This election year, the Merced Sun-Star will put a sharp focus on the policy challenges that most affect our community and its future.
We know– because you’ve told us – that on everything from housing affordability to education to healthcare to water quality, you want deeper insight into potential solutions our officials can pursue. And you deserve a better understanding of where our candidates stand on the policy issues that matter most.
Today we are launching an important and long-lasting conversation between you and the leaders and influencers in our state – the California Influencer Series. The Sun-Star and McClatchy's sister news organizations in California have selected 60 influential Californians to discuss the issues and engage in a thoughtful conversation about solutions our government and our communities can pursue together.
The Influencers include former California Govs. Pete Wilson and Gray Davis, current University of California President and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, among others.
They represent many entities in our state. Some are large employers and some represent employees. Some are academic leaders and some are community organizers. They include leaders in the faith community as well as people who have dedicated their careers to public service in our state.
For some, such as Ashley Swearingen, president and CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation, it’s that California has become unaffordable for the vast majority of its residents. She’s not alone in voicing concern for income inequality. For others, including former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, it’s access to high-quality education.
The full list California Influencers is here.
You are a crucial part of this conversation. Today, the Sun-Star will send a survey to our subscribers, asking what issues are most important to you this election year.
We also want to know what questions you have for the Influencers. To capture your questions throughout the series, we also are partnering with a digital media company that makes the process of engaging easy.
We will use your guidance to set the course of the conversation through Nov. 6, as we survey the Influencers and bring them together for live public events to discuss solutions to the challenges you identify.
This is an important election year in California. We hope you will join us in keeping the conversation focused on the policy issues that matter most.
