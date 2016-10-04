President Obama adds Cleveland rally to Ohio campaign swing

President Barack Obama has added a Cleveland-area rally to his Ohio campaign swing this month.
Hillary Clinton's Democratic presidential campaign says Obama will lead a "get out the early vote" rally Oct. 14. More details will be announced later.
Early voting in Ohio begins Oct. 12.
The Ohio Democratic Party announced earlier that Obama is headlining the state party's fundraising dinner Oct. 13 in Columbus.
Some recent polls have indicated Republican Donald Trump is running slightly ahead of Clinton in the swing state. Obama carried Ohio twice, making frequent visits during his campaigns.
