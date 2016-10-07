Illinois independent candidate Gill ends US House campaign

Independent candidate David Gill says he's ending his campaign for the U.S. House's 13th congressional district in Illinois.
The Bloomington physician said in a Thursday news release that another U.S. Supreme Court justice denied his application to overturn an appeals court decision keeping him off next month's ballot.
The Illinois State Board of Elections voted unanimously last month to remove Gill from the ballot after he collected just 8,491 of the 10,754 valid signatures he needed to be listed. Gill sued in federal court, saying the petition requirement was unconstitutionally high.
Gill was looking to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Democrat Mark Wicklund is also in the race.
Gill says having two major political parties has made U.S. politics and government "rotted from the inside."
