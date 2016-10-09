National Politics

October 9, 2016

Wisconsin Democrats look to make gains in Legislature

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Democrats will try to chip away at Republicans' legislative majorities in November, but don't look for them to make much headway.

Republicans go into Election Day with a 63-36 advantage in the Assembly. All 99 seats are up for re-election. But 17 Republican incumbents are unopposed and a redistricting plan GOP lawmakers adopted in 2011 has reduced the number of competitive seats to a handful, all but ensuring they'll hold the chamber.

Things are a little tighter in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 17-14 edge. Eight seats are in play, including five held by Republicans and three by Democrats. The Democrats must win six of those eight seats to flip control.

