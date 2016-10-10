AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that Assad fights IS

A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:
DONALD TRUMP: "I don't like Assad at all. But Assad is killing ISIS. Russia is killing ISIS."
THE FACTS: Only partially true. Syria's President Bashar Assad considers the Islamic State group to be among numerous "terrorist" groups that threaten his government. His overstretched military is mainly focused on combating Syrian opposition groups, some of which are supported by the United States. Assad does use air power against IS-held areas and his ground forces are engaged in fighting with the extremists in Deir el-Zour in the east.
