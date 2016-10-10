National Politics

October 10, 2016 2:28 AM

Indiana residents have until Tuesday to register to vote

Indiana residents hoping to vote in November's election don't have much time left to register to vote.

Tuesday is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Residents can register online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday by going to IndianaVoters.com.

Indiana's election ballot includes the presidential race, the Indiana governor's race, a U.S. Senate race and numerous other contests.

Voters who are registered to vote can begin casting early votes in-person on Wednesday at county offices. They can also mail in absentee ballots, which are available from county election offices.

Those completed mail-in ballots must then be returned to county officials by the Oct. 31 deadline.

