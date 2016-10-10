The Latest: Mike Pence says he's standing by Donald Trump

The Latest on Mike Pence in the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
8:55 a.m.
Mike Pence is standing by Donald Trump, saying he never considered leaving the Trump ticket.
Following the latest presidential debate, Pence said Monday that he believes Trump is sorry for the crude and predatory language about women captured in a 2005 video that became public last week.
Pence told Fox News that Trump "stepped up" during the debate: "He showed humility. He showed strength. He expressed genuine contrition for the words he had used" in the video.
He later told CNN that he never considered dropping off Trump's ticket. He said: "It's the greatest honor of my life."
---
6:50 a.m.
Mike Pence's visit to North Carolina begins a full week of travel by major-party presidential ticket candidates to the battleground state, as well as by President Barack Obama.
The Republican vice presidential nominee was slated to hold a town hall meeting Monday afternoon in downtown Charlotte, followed by an evening rally in Fletcher, just outside Asheville.
On Tuesday evening Obama planned to appear at an outdoor amphitheater in Greensboro to back Hillary Clinton's election. Earlier the president will participate in a forum at North Carolina A&T State University about race and sports that will air later Tuesday on ESPN.
Clinton running mate Tim Kaine will join a state Democratic Party rally Wednesday at Davidson College. And Donald Trump is holding a rally Friday evening at an outdoor Charlotte concert venue.
Comments