Suburban Chicago school district asking for $130 million

For a suburban Chicago school district, the presidential contest isn't the only issue voters will have to address in November.
Palatine school District 15 will seek voters' permission to borrow $130 million to build two new schools — one of the costliest of such referendums on the ballot.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2elod3y the request touches on a wide range of issues, including school boundaries to busing to minority integration.
Many of the district's Hispanic students live in relatively high-density apartment complexes in pockets of Palatine and Rolling Meadows. Officials say one of the proposed new schools would be built in a Hispanic neighborhood in the northeast corner of Palatine.
Critics say the referendum involves too much change at once. Superintendent Scott Thompson says the plan is a good one.
Comments