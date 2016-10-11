San Antonio police officers shown in Trump campaign caps

More than a dozen San Antonio Police Department officers were seen in a Donald Trump campaign video wearing "Make America Great Again" caps while in uniform, violating city policy.
The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2e5yrRj) reports a video on Trump's Twitter account shows at least 14 members of his motorcycle escort wearing the caps after returning Trump to San Antonio International Airport from a Tuesday fundraiser. In the 25-second video, Trump is heard saying to the officers wearing his signature red caps, "Thank you, fellas." Several officers thanked Trump in return and gave him a thumbs-up sign.
A message to a police department spokeswoman drew no response, but San Antonio Police Officers Association President Mike Helle said such political activity while on duty violates city policy.
