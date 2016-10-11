National Politics

October 11, 2016 6:48 PM

San Antonio police officers shown in Trump campaign caps

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

More than a dozen San Antonio Police Department officers were seen in a Donald Trump campaign video wearing "Make America Great Again" caps while in uniform, violating city policy.

The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2e5yrRj) reports a video on Trump's Twitter account shows at least 14 members of his motorcycle escort wearing the caps after returning Trump to San Antonio International Airport from a Tuesday fundraiser. In the 25-second video, Trump is heard saying to the officers wearing his signature red caps, "Thank you, fellas." Several officers thanked Trump in return and gave him a thumbs-up sign.

A message to a police department spokeswoman drew no response, but San Antonio Police Officers Association President Mike Helle said such political activity while on duty violates city policy.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Atwater

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos