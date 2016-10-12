Clerk sends conflicting straight-ticket voting information

A suburban Detroit clerk sent voters conflicting instructions about their ability to vote straight-ticket in November's election.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined to let Michigan's new ban on straight-party voting take effect for the election, rejecting state officials' request to halt lower court rulings that blocked the Republican-sponsored law.
Voters may use the popular straight-ticket option, which allows them to support all candidates from one party with a single mark.
Sue Camilleri, the clerk in Oakland County's Waterford Township, tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2e8UB6j ) her office had already scratched out straight-ticket instructions on ballot secrecy sleeves mailed to voters.
Rather than pay for 10,000 new sleeves, the Republican official included separate instructions in hopes of saving money. She says voters should call her office if they're confused.
