Detroit-area judges challenge 2 justices on top court

Two judges from the Detroit-area are challenging Michigan Supreme Court justices Joan Larsen and David Viviano.
The two races are the most significant races for statewide office on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Larsen was a law professor before she was appointed to the court last year by Gov. Rick Snyder. Viviano, a former Macomb County judge, has been on the Supreme Court since 2013. He, too, was appointed by Snyder.
Larsen faces Wayne County Judge Deborah Thomas in one race, while Viviano faces Wayne County Judge Frank Szymanski in the other. Thomas and Szymanski were nominated by the Democratic Party.
Party affiliations aren't listed on the ballot in Supreme Court races. But Larsen and Viviano will be labeled as current justices. Republican justices have a 5-2 majority over Democratic justices.
