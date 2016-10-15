Residency, trade deals shape Michigan's top 2 House races

Northern Michigan voters might be wondering if they will see much of their next congressman.
Michigan's mostly hotly contested congressional race has seen a barrage of negative TV ads that accuse Democrat Lon Johnson and Republican Jack Bergman of not really residing in the district.
The election is among two competitive U.S. House races in Michigan. It may turn on which candidate's profile is a better fit for a sprawling seat that stretches from the western Upper Peninsula to near Ludington in the Lower Peninsula.
Third-term Republican Rep. Dan Benishek is not seeking re-election.
In the 7th District, which runs from the Lansing area to the Indiana border, fourth-term Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton faces a challenge from Democratic state Rep. Gretchen Driskell of Saline.
