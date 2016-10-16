Bios of Michigan Supreme Court candidates

NAME: Deborah Thomas
AGE: 63
RESIDENCE: Detroit
PARTY: Democrat
EDUCATION: Law degree, 1977, Valparaiso University law school; master's degree, 1976, University of Detroit Mercy; bachelor's degree, 1973, Western Michigan University.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Wayne County judge since 1995; private law practice, 1984-94; assistant general counsel, Southeastern Michigan Transportation Authority, 1983-86.
PERSONAL: Divorced; two children
ONLINE: http://www.judgedeborahthomas.com
----
NAME: David Viviano
AGE: 44
RESIDENCE: Sterling Heights
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: Law degree, 1996, University of Michigan law school; bachelor's degree, 1994, Hillsdale College.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Michigan Supreme Court justice since 2013; Macomb County judge, 2007-13; private law practice.
PERSONAL: Married; four children.
ONLINE: www.vivianoforjustice.com
----
NAME: Kerry Morgan
AGE: 61
RESIDENCE: Redford
PARTY: Libertarian
EDUCATION: Master's degree, 1985, Regent University; law degree, 1981, Detroit College of Law; bachelor's degree, 1977, Michigan State University.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Private law practice. Author of book "Real Choice, Real Freedom in American Education."
PERSONAL: Married; five children.
ONLINE: http://pview.findlaw.com/view/2750666-1
---
NAME: Doug Dern
AGE: 55
RESIDENCE: Highland
PARTY: Natural Law
EDUCATION: Law degree, 2002, Cooley law school; bachelor's degree, 1999, Oklahoma University.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Private law practice.
PERSONAL: Single
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/votedern /
---
NAME: Frank Szymanski
AGE: 63
RESIDENCE: Grosse Pointe
PARTY: Democrat
EDUCATION: Law degree, University of Detroit Mercy law school, 1980; bachelor's degree, University of Notre Dame, 1974.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Wayne County judge, 2007 to present; private law practice, 1980-2006; teacher and high school coach in Marquette, Michigan, 1974-77. PERSONAL: Married; two children.
ONLINE: www.judgefrank.com
--
NAME: Joan Larsen
AGE: 48
RESIDENCE: Scio Township
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: Law degree, Northwestern University law school, 1993; bachelor's degree, University of Northern Iowa, 1990.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Appointed to Michigan Supreme Court, 2015; University of Michigan law professor, 1998-2002, 2003-15; U.S. deputy assistant attorney general 2002-03; law clerk at U.S. Supreme Court, federal appeals court, 1993-95.
PERSONAL: Married; two children
ONLINE: www.justicejoan.com
