October 16, 2016 1:08 AM

Bios of Michigan Supreme Court candidates

The Associated Press
DETROIT

NAME: Deborah Thomas

AGE: 63

RESIDENCE: Detroit

PARTY: Democrat

EDUCATION: Law degree, 1977, Valparaiso University law school; master's degree, 1976, University of Detroit Mercy; bachelor's degree, 1973, Western Michigan University.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Wayne County judge since 1995; private law practice, 1984-94; assistant general counsel, Southeastern Michigan Transportation Authority, 1983-86.

PERSONAL: Divorced; two children

ONLINE: http://www.judgedeborahthomas.com

----

NAME: David Viviano

AGE: 44

RESIDENCE: Sterling Heights

PARTY: Republican

EDUCATION: Law degree, 1996, University of Michigan law school; bachelor's degree, 1994, Hillsdale College.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Michigan Supreme Court justice since 2013; Macomb County judge, 2007-13; private law practice.

PERSONAL: Married; four children.

ONLINE: www.vivianoforjustice.com

----

NAME: Kerry Morgan

AGE: 61

RESIDENCE: Redford

PARTY: Libertarian

EDUCATION: Master's degree, 1985, Regent University; law degree, 1981, Detroit College of Law; bachelor's degree, 1977, Michigan State University.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Private law practice. Author of book "Real Choice, Real Freedom in American Education."

PERSONAL: Married; five children.

ONLINE: http://pview.findlaw.com/view/2750666-1

---

NAME: Doug Dern

AGE: 55

RESIDENCE: Highland

PARTY: Natural Law

EDUCATION: Law degree, 2002, Cooley law school; bachelor's degree, 1999, Oklahoma University.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Private law practice.

PERSONAL: Single

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/votedern /

---

NAME: Frank Szymanski

AGE: 63

RESIDENCE: Grosse Pointe

PARTY: Democrat

EDUCATION: Law degree, University of Detroit Mercy law school, 1980; bachelor's degree, University of Notre Dame, 1974.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Wayne County judge, 2007 to present; private law practice, 1980-2006; teacher and high school coach in Marquette, Michigan, 1974-77. PERSONAL: Married; two children.

ONLINE: www.judgefrank.com

--

NAME: Joan Larsen

AGE: 48

RESIDENCE: Scio Township

PARTY: Republican

EDUCATION: Law degree, Northwestern University law school, 1993; bachelor's degree, University of Northern Iowa, 1990.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Appointed to Michigan Supreme Court, 2015; University of Michigan law professor, 1998-2002, 2003-15; U.S. deputy assistant attorney general 2002-03; law clerk at U.S. Supreme Court, federal appeals court, 1993-95.

PERSONAL: Married; two children

ONLINE: www.justicejoan.com

