In Ohio, Gold Star father Khizr Khan urges people to vote

Gold Star father Khizr Khan says citizens have a responsibility to take part in the political process, as he stressed the importance of voting during an appearance in northwest Ohio.
The Blade in Toledo reports (http://bit.ly/2dYx9e2 ) Khan spoke Sunday to an overflowing crowd at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg, where he encouraged people to vote this fall.
Khan gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic convention in July. His son was a U.S. Army captain killed in Iraq in 2004.
In his July speech, Khan denounced Republican Donald Trump's plan to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from entering the United States and produced his pocket copy of the Constitution while suggesting Trump had never read it.
Trump attacked the lawyer and his wife, drawing harsh criticism from veterans.
