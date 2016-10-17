GOP's Portman, Democrat Strickland, to hold 2nd debate

Candidates competing in Ohio for a U.S. Senate seat are set to square off in their second debate.
Republican incumbent Rob Portman will face his Democratic challenger Ted Strickland Monday evening in Columbus.
Most of their first debate last week in Youngstown was a rerun of familiar jabs over jobs and trade. The pair also sparred over Portman's prior support for Republican Donald Trump.
Portman recently pulled his endorsement of Trump following the release of a 2005 video, which captures the presidential nominee making lewd comments about women.
Strickland, a former Ohio governor, has said Portman is guilty of "cowardice" for not acting sooner.
Portman has been well ahead of Strickland in fundraising and polls.
The two are slated to meet for a final debate Thursday in Cleveland.
Comments