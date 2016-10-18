The Latest: Feingold blasts Johnson's Senate record

The Latest on the debate between Sen. Ron Jonson and Russ Feingold (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
Democrat Russ Feingold says Republican Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't done his job in the Senate.
Johnson and Feingold are debating Tuesday for the second and final time before the election in three weeks.
They have disagreed on a bevy of issues from the need to raise the minimum wage to how to fight terrorism.
Feingold says Johnson doesn't have specific ideas on numerous issues and hasn't acted to fight terrorism or deal with the refugee crisis in Syria.
Johnson says Democratic Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid blocks Republican proposals. He says Democrats are "obstructionists."
But Feingold says, "Harry Reid can't stop you from introducing a bill."
---
9:30 p.m.
Democrat Russ Feingold says Sen. Ron Johnson's blocking a confirmation vote to put Merrick Garland on the Supreme Court disqualifies him from office.
Feingold made the charge during Tuesday's second and final debate in their rematch for the Senate.
Johnson has joined with Republicans in blocking Garland, who was nominated by President Barack Obama. Johnson says he wants to wait until after the election to consider the nomination so voters can elect a new Senate and president.
Feingold says that is wrong and the Senate should act now to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Feingold says Scalia would be "horrified" to see the Senate not holding hearings on a replacement.
Johnson says he would only confirm judges, not "liberal activists."
---
9:05 p.m.
Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold says Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is "benefiting enormously" from a campaign finance system he calls "corrupt."
Johnson says the signature campaign finance law Feingold authored with Arizona Sen. John McCain when he was in the Senate was a "spectacular failure" and "simply didn't work at all."
Johnson and Feingold are meeting in a second Senate debate Tuesday, three weeks before the election.
Feingold is defending taking the majority of his donations from donors outside of Wisconsin, even though he pledged in 1992 never to do that. Feingold says he's justified because the campaign finance system is fundamentally different following the landmark Citizens United Supreme Court ruling.
Johnson says Feingold promised to stand by his pledge and didn't.
Feingold says if Johnson truly cared about reforming the system, he would have fought for changes while in the Senate but he's done nothing.
---
8:55 p.m.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says both he and Donald Trump are "change agents."
Johnson stood by his support for the Republican presidential nominee in his second Senate debate with Democrat Russ Feingold.
Johnson says he believes he and Trump are "on the right side of the issues" like fighting terrorism and the type of judges who would be appointed to the Supreme Court.
Johnson says he has parted with Trump on several issues. Johnson said in the "I don't think the election is rigged," contrary to comments Trump has made.
Feingold says Trump is irresponsible and would destabilize the world order if he's elected president. Feingold says Hillary Clinton is "not perfect" but "she's so much better than Donald Trump."
Johnson says "I think the American people are looking for dramatic change. Our nominee is a change agent. I'm a change agent."
---
8:45 p.m.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he is not beholden to any special interests, refuting charges from his Democratic challenger that he is in the pocket of big business.
Johnson and Feingold are meeting Tuesday for the second and final debate of their Senate race rematch.
Johnson says he is proud of the plastics manufacturing business he helped start in Oshkosh. Johnson says he helped install the equipment at his company Pacur and worked nights. Johnson says, "I am the working man."
But Feingold says Johnson's voting record in the Senate shows that he sides with corporations and big business interests. Feingold says the question for voters is, "Who is this guy going to vote with? Is he going to vote with me or someone else?"
---
8:30 p.m.
The second and final debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Russ Feingold is underway.
Feingold and Johnson are meeting in a rematch of the 2010 election. Johnson won that, ending Feingold's 18-year run in the Senate.
The two candidates first debated in this race just four days ago. This second debate in Milwaukee is a more open format, with the candidates answering questions from veteran journalist Mike Gousha (GOO-shay).
Marquette University Law School polls have shown the race tightening, to being about even in the most recent survey last week. But a new poll by St. Norbert College released hours before the debate showed Feingold with a 12-point lead just three weeks before the election.
---
1:20 p.m.
Sen. Ron Johnson and former Sen. Russ Feingold are preparing for their second and final debate with just three weeks left in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.
Tuesday's debate at Marquette University Law School comes just four days after the two men tussled over Donald Trump, veterans' issues and a range of other policy questions.
The rematch between Johnson, the Republican who quit the business world in 2010 to unseat the Democrat Feingold, is seen as one of the chamber's likeliest seats for a possible flip.
The 90-minute debate will take place on the same day a new statewide poll from St. Norbert College showed Feingold leading the race 52 percent to Johnson's 40 percent, with a margin of plus or minus almost 3.8 points. A Marquette law school poll a week ago had the race even.
Comments