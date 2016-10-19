National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that Clinton lied to FBI

A claim from the final presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

TRUMP: "She's lied hundreds of times to the people, to Congress, and to the FBI."

THE FACTS: Trump's claim about the FBI doesn't square with what FBI Director James Comey has said publicly.

At a July congressional hearing, two days after announcing that he was recommending against bringing charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server to handle sensitive information while secretary of state, Comey said, "We have no basis to conclude she lied to the FBI."

