AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that Clinton lied to FBI

A claim from the final presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:
TRUMP: "She's lied hundreds of times to the people, to Congress, and to the FBI."
THE FACTS: Trump's claim about the FBI doesn't square with what FBI Director James Comey has said publicly.
At a July congressional hearing, two days after announcing that he was recommending against bringing charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server to handle sensitive information while secretary of state, Comey said, "We have no basis to conclude she lied to the FBI."
Contributed by Associated Press writer Eric Tucker.
EDITOR'S NOTE - A look at the veracity of claims by political figures
