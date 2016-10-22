A look at Illinois' US Senate candidates, top priorities

Four Illinois candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Mark Kirk. Here's a look at information each candidate submitted on an Associated Press questionnaire about themselves and their priorities if elected:
---
DEMOCRAT
Tammy Duckworth, 48, Hoffman Estates
Occupation: U.S. Representative for Illinois' 8th Congressional District, first elected in 2012.
Education: University of Hawaii, B.A.; The George Washington University, M.A.; Capella University, Ph.D.
Past professional/political positions: Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 2009-2011; Director, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, 2006-2009
Family: Husband Bryan Bowlsbey and daughter, Abigail.
Top three priorities in the U.S. Senate:
1. Strengthening our economy by investing in manufacturing and infrastructure.
2. Building a stronger workforce by making college accessible and affordable.
3. Honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and veterans, as well as ensuring America pursues a smart foreign policy that never again sends American troops into harm's way without a clear objective and exit strategy.
---
REPUBLICAN
Mark Steven Kirk, 57, Highland Park
Occupation: U.S. Senator, elected in 2010.
Education: New Trier High School; Cornell University, B.A. in history; London School of Economics, M.S.; Georgetown University, J.D.
Past professional/political positions: U.S. Representative for 10th Congressional District, five terms, 2000-2010
Family: Mother Judy Kirk, stepmother Beverly Kirk
Top three priorities in the U.S. Senate:
1. Security. I am committed to keeping the American people safe from the continued threat of terrorism. There are continued reports of failures of the refugee screening process and the capabilities of (the Islamic State) to infiltrate the programs around the world with fake Syrian passports. As long as our screening process is weak, I am calling for a pause in the program to ensure that those seeking to take advantage of our nation are stopped.
2. Veterans. The VA has become a corrupt, political and bureaucratic mess on many levels. As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, I am confronting the VA at every level. I stand with those who shine light on the corruption, like at Hines VA Hospital. I have enacted new laws to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and firing.
3. Spend Less. Congress should also be focused on putting our nation on a responsible fiscal path by cutting wasteful government spending, eliminating duplicative and unnecessary federal programs and avoiding tax hikes that stunt economic growth and make it harder for working families to get by.
---
LIBERTARIAN
Kenton Craig McMillen, 55, Melrose Park
Education: Northern Illinois University, B.A.; Roosevelt University Lawyers' Assistant Program, Certificate.
Occupation: Paralegal
Past professional/political positions: Student Senator, Northern Illinois University
Family: Single, father of son Justin and daughter Nikia
Top three priorities in the U.S. Senate:
1. Reducing the size of government.
2. Start bringing troops home.
3. End the War on Drugs.
---
GREEN PARTY
Scott Kingwill Summers, 67, Harvard
Education: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, B.A. in liberal arts; Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management, M.B.A.; Northern Illinois University, J.D.
Occupation: Attorney, Public Guardian and Public Administrator of McHenry County (since 2013)
Past professional/political positions: Private practice attorney (1989-present); trustee, McHenry County College (2005-2009).
Family: Wife and two children
Top three priorities in the U.S. Senate:
1. Economic rejuvenation.
2. Equal opportunity in education and employment.
3. Climate action.
