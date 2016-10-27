Man wearing 'deplorables' shirt charged with electioneering

A 55-year-old San Antonio-area man has been charged with electioneering for refusing to reverse a T-shirt bearing the words "Basket of Deplorables" that he wore at an early voting polling place.
Brett Mauthe was arrested Monday in Bulverde, about 25 miles north of San Antonio. He told KSAT-TV (http://bit.ly/2dNfVS9) in San Antonio that he complied with poll workers' request that he remove the cap but refused their request to turn the T-shirt inside out.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has called half of Donald Trump's supporters "a basket of deplorables." She later said she regretted the remark, but many of her Republican opponent's supporters embraced the label in defiance.
Electioneering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.
