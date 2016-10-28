Policy Prescriptions: Trump and Clinton on energy

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced Pause

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions

1:44 Quinn Hagerman reflects on Merced's CCC championship

6:13 Sean & Shawn Show:Large School Predictions for Week 10

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

0:51 Help firefighters raise money for MDA

1:11 Atwater Apartment Fire