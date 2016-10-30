National Politics

October 30, 2016 11:14 AM

Bio boxes of US Senate candidates Feingold, Johnson

The Associated Press

NAME — Ron Johnson

PARTY— Republican

AGE — 61

RESIDES — Oshkosh

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree, accounting, University of Minnesota, 1977.

CAREER — Elected to U.S. Senate in 2010; Chairman of Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Senate committees include Foreign Relations; Budget; Commerce, Science and Transportation. Former president of Pacur LLC, a maker of plastic packaging materials. Member, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce.

PERSONAL — Married, two daughters, one son.

---

NAME — Russ Feingold

PARTY — Democrat

AGE — 63

RESIDES — Middleton

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree with honors, history and political science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1975; Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, 1977; Law degree, Harvard Law School, 1979.

CAREER — Elected to U.S. Senate in 1992, re-elected twice. Lost in bid for third term in 2010; Senate committees included Foreign Relations, Judiciary and Intelligence. Elected to Wisconsin Senate in 1982, re-elected twice. Attorney, 1979-1985.

PERSONAL — Married, two daughters.

---

NAME — Phil Anderson

PARTY— Libertarian

AGE — 51

RESIDES — Fitchburg

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree, geography, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1997; Master's degree, theology, Antiochian House of Studies, 2011.

CAREER — Owner Silver Compass Real Estate, general manager of Green Cab of Madison, general manager of Schmidt's Auto Inc. President of the Libertarian Party of Dane County since 2015. Candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly in 2014.

PERSONAL — Married, two children.

