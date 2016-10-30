The Latest: Kaine says FBI's Comey should say what he knows

The Latest on the 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):
9:40 a.m.
Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says FBI Director James Comey needs to tell the public if he hasn't yet reviewed any of the emails considered "pertinent" to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
Clinton's running mate says in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that as far as the campaign knows, Comey "knows nothing about the content of these emails." The Virginia senator says the Democratic campaign doesn't know if the emails are to or from Clinton.
Kaine is reiterating that the FBI should release more details on their investigation. He calls it a "distraction" but says the Clinton campaign will "power forward" during the last 10 days.
---
8:40 a.m.
Mike Pence says Donald Trump has "made it clear we'll have the resources we need." But Pence won't say if his running mate has promised to pump even more of his own money into the Republican presidential campaign.
Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Pence is praising "the incredible generosity" of Trump, which has self-funded some of the campaign. Still, Trump badly trails Hillary Clinton in cash-on-hand.
Pressed on whether Trump will offer more money as the Nov. 8 election looms, Pence says only that Trump has promised the necessary resources "to drive our message."
Pence also says the FBI's investigation into newly discovered emails by a Clinton aide shows she is "just a risky choice in this election."
Comments