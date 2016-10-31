Anti-Feingold PAC seems to concede Trump will lose

A group trying to stop Democrat Russ Feingold from winning his U.S. Senate race appears to be conceding that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is going to lose.
The Let America Work PAC released a new six-figure ad running statewide released Monday featuring a cow and a steaming pile of poop.
The narrator says Republican Sen. Ron Johnson should be elected over Feingold because he will "cut the crap and keep Hillary Clinton and the Washington politicians from running wild."
The Let America Work PAC had been focusing its earlier advertising on attacking Feingold. But its new ad, called "Running Wild," makes the argument that Feingold will be a lackey for Clinton if they're both elected.
